People can feel the euphoria of the pain relief and sedative properties of getting high from the popular new cannabis compound, Delta-8, with Swissx’s Delta-8 CBD joints. Just like the real thing, the company’s version of the marijuana-cousin features all the benefits of smoking premium Delta-8 CBD hemp flower, and are infused with the terpenes of OG Skywalker, a premium Cannabis flower.

Delta-8 has become popular worldwide because of its similarity to Delta-9, the main compound in cannabis that gets it’s users high. But Delta-8 is different in the fact that it’s manufactured from hemp-derived CBD, a variety of the cannabis plant that’s bred without psychoactive THC.

Delta-8 is now legal in several U.S. states, after Congress attached a provision to the annual Farm Bill in 2018 that opened up hemp farming. Under the law, hemp can contain CBD, which isn’t intoxicating. Using CBD as a precursor, a lab can create Delta-8, which is now considered to be a hemp-derived product.

After doing research on Delta-8, scientists have found that the hemp-cannabis has several benefits, including neuroprotective properties for a healthier brain; Delta-8 can help people produce Acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter that’s responsible for memory, cognition and neuroplasticity. Researchers have also observed Delta-8’s ability to help relieve neuropathic and inflammatory pain, as well as anxiety, with the help of its analgesic properties.

Swissx users can now purchase six of the company’s finest 0.7 gram Delta-8 joints, which are richly-flavored with premium terpenes, and contain less than 0.3% THC 18%. The pre-rolled CBD joints also contain over five grams of Swissx’s Raspberry OG KUSH, WaterMelon Skittles, Headband Og and Wedding Cake. Swissx’s Delta-8 joint six-pack, which typically retails for $60 USD, is now on sale for $50 USD on the company’s official website.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy marijuana and cannabis use. Its products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain.