Actress Daisye Tutor Becomes the Target of an Online Terror Campaign in Shook DVD Giveaway

Actress Daisye Tutor’s protagonist of Mia is realizing that her social media fame isn’t as glamorous as she initially believed it to be in the horror movie, ‘Shook.’ The influencer must fight back against a terror campaign that’s aiming to put her and the people she loves in the spotlight through the most horrifying way possible.

RLJE Films is set to release the drama on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on Tuesday, August 17. The DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97, and will include a behind-the-scenes photo gallery as a bonus feature.

‘Shook’ was written and directed by Jennifer Harrington (‘Housekeeping,’ ‘Dear…’). In addition to Tutor, the film stars Emily Goss (‘Snapshots,’ ‘The House on Pine Street’), Nicola Posener (‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘Mythica Series’) and Octavius J. Johnson (‘Sleepless,’ ‘Ray Donovan’).

‘Shook’ follows Mia, a social media star, as she becomes the target of an online terror campaign. During the campaign, she’s forced to solve a series of games to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. However, she isn’t sure if it’s real or just a game at her expense.