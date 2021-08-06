Red Carpet: The Cast and Crew Talk 6:45 at New York City Premiere

The best day of actor Michael Reed and actress Augie Duke’s lives is suddenly turning into a harrowing chain of events with no escape in the new psychological thriller, ‘6:45.’ The performers’ protagonists unexpectedly find themselves trapped in a demented cycle of terror at an otherwise picturesque seaside town, and must fight to contend with their ordeal, which is fueled by their own nightmares.

The couple’s horrific experience was originally brought to life when ‘6:45’ had its Red Carpet Premiere at the Regal Union Square theater in New York City on Wednesday, July 21. The premiere is supporting the film’s distribution in 75 Regal theaters nationwide today, Friday, August 6.

The time-looping drama was written by Robert Dean Klein (‘Wrong Companion’), and directed and produced by Craig Singer (‘Dark Ride,’ ‘Perkins 14, Animal Room’). Besides Reed and Duke, who both also served as co-producers on ‘6:45,’ the feature also stars Thomas G. Waites (‘Savant,’ The Thing,’ ‘The Warriors’), Armen Garo (‘The Departed,’ ‘The Sopranos’), rappers Remy Ma ‘(Queen of the South’) and The 45 King (‘Hancock’), boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini (‘The Plot Against America’) and his son, Leonardo Mancini (‘Undead’), Joshua Matthew Smith (‘Morning Sun’), Sasha K Gordon (‘The Knights of Shame’), Sabina Freidman-Seitz (‘The Boy Downstairs’) and Allie Marshall (‘Twisted Sisters’).

‘6:45’ follows Bobby Patterson (Reed) as he takes one last romantic shot at saving his rocky relationship with Jules Rable (Duke) by taking a weekend getaway to the picturesque island resort of Bog Grove. To their bewilderment, the sleepy beach town is curiously deserted, but they soon learn about its notorious and bloody history – one that’s about to repeat itself again and again…

The pair’s relationship issues are quickly cast aside in order to overcome a demented cycle of terror in which they’re seemingly trapped. No matter what great lengths they take to avoid it, Bobby and Jules awake at the title time each morning to a nightmarish chain of events with no escape.

In honor of the movie’s New York Premiere, Jordan Elizabeth Gelber, who served as an associate producer on the feature, generously served as ShockYa’s Special Red Carpet Correspondent! The actress-filmmaker took the time to conduct interviews on the red carpet with Duke and Reed (paired), Waites (solo), Garo (solo), Ray Mancini and Leonardo Mancini (paired), Smith and Gordon (paired), Friedman-Seitz and Marshall (paired), Singer and Klein (paired), and Singer (solo).

Watch Marshall exclusively interview her co-stars from, and the filmmakers of, ‘6:45’ at the film’s New York Red Carpet Premiere for ShockYa in the videos below.

