Connect with us

Adam Rodness and Stu Stone Try to Call a Truce in Faking a Murderer Exclusive Clip

HORROR HEADLINES

Adam Rodness and Stu Stone Try to Call a Truce in Faking a Murderer Exclusive Clip

Published on

A scene from the docu-style horror comedy, ‘Faking a Murderer.’

Filmmakers Adam Rodness and Stu Stone are striving to break the latest hit crime story, only to eventually realize that they’re actually in over their heads, in the new horror comedy, ‘Faking a Murderer.’ The duo’s struggle to save themselves after they set out to catch a potential killer is being chronicled in the docu-style movie, which is being released today on VOD and digital by 4Digital Media.

In honor of the film’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Truce.’ In the clip, which features Stone, Rodness and Tony Nappo, the former two actors’ characters, Stu and Adam, begin to crumble as they come to terms that they may have killed someone.

Besides starring in ‘Faking a Murderer,’ Stone also served as the director. He and Rodness also wrote and produced the comedy, which stars Josh Cruddas, as well.

‘Faking a Murderer’ follows two filmmakers-Adam and Stu-on their noble yet perhaps misguided quest to track down a seedy-looking stranger they’ve discovered online who, in a disturbing video, seemingly confesses to a murder. Or at least that’s what they think. Seeing the popularity of true crime shows, they decide to try and turn this discovery into their own killer hit. With the moral and financial support of a distributor, the duo sets off on their journey to try and track down the elusive creep.

When they bring the video to law enforcement, Adam and Stu are repeatedly told that it’s really not much to go on, and they’re putting a lot of time and energy into what essentially is a fool’s errand. Determined to make this work, they flex, stretch, and break their budget in pursuit of a hit new crime story. However, they soon realize that they may be in over their heads.

Most of the people and scenes in the movie are real, as the participants were unaware that they were part of a mockumentary. Even the film’s crew was unaware that the investigation and suspected killer were fictional.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Faking a Murderer' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Faking a Murderer' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the horror comedy, 'Faking a Murderer,' which is titled 'Truce,' and features filmmakers-actors Adam Rodness and Stu Stone.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top