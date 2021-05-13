Nick Krause Risks His Life to Contact His Mother in 2149: The Aftermath Exclusive Clip and DVD Giveaway

Sometimes the attempt to share a new, improved life with the ones they love can ultimately put people’s own existences in danger. That’s certainly the case for actor Nick Krause’s protagonist of Darwin in the upcoming sci-fi film, ‘2149: The Aftermath.’ The character’s effort to share the experience of true human contact with his mother ultimately puts his own survival in danger.

The drama was written by Robert Higden and directed by Benjamin Duffield. Besides Krause, the movie also stars Molly Parker, Juliette Gosselin and Colleen Giles.

4Digital Media will distribute the film on Digital, VOD and DVD this Tuesday, May 18. In honor of '2149: The Aftermath's release, ShockYa premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is titled 'Mom.' The clip shows that after Darwin's attempts to contact his mother (Colleen Giles) fail, he risks his life and journeys to her pod to share with her the truth that he has learned.

Set in the title year, ‘2149: The Aftermath’ follows a Darwin, who lives, like everyone else, in a small cement module with little more than a computer, which he uses for everything. Verbal communication has died out, but he often instant messages his mother. Darwin is fearful of the outside world, which is widely believed to be contaminated.

One night, during a violent storm, lightning hits Darwin’s module, which knocks out his computer. So he’s forced to do the unthinkable and go outside into the vast expanse of landscape.

During his journey, Darwin’s surprised to come across a beautiful young woman named Dara (Gosselin), living with her family, in a cottage in the woods. They teach him how to speak and show him the value of actual human contact. He’s compelled to journey forth and share the knowledge of his new found life with his mother, who’s still trapped, but it may be too late for her.