Connect with us

Finlay and Cameron are Intrigued by a Film Star Staying in a Local Hotel on Doctor Finlay

NEWS

Finlay and Cameron are Intrigued by a Film Star Staying in a Local Hotel on Doctor Finlay

Published on

David Rintoul stars on the ‘Old Flames’ episode of the British drama series, ‘Doctor Finlay.’

Medical heroes are some of the best people to hold society together during times of crisis. That’s certainly true with the title character of the British drama series, ‘Doctor Finlay,’ which takes place in the 1940s after he returns from war service. The successful BBC series, which was set and filmed in Scotland, stars David Rintoul as the courageous Dr. John Finlay.

‘Doctor Finlay’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 9:15-10:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The first episode from series 3, which is titled ‘Old Flames,’ was written by Simon Donald, and directed Patrick Lau. It follows McKenna (Stuart McQuarrie) as he becomes obsessed with the wife of a wounded war veteran he’s treating. Meanwhile, Finlay and Cameron (Ian Bannen) are intrigued by a film star staying in a local hotel.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top