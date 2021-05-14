Connect with us

Video Interview: Clayne Crawford Talks The Killing of Two Lovers (Exclusive)

Actor-executive producer Clayne Crawford stars in writer-director-executive producer-editor Robert Machoian’s drama, ‘The Killing of Two Lovers.’ Photo by Oscar Ignacio Jiminez.

Actor Clayne Crawford is defining himself as a good father, and enjoys being a parent, in his new drama, ‘The Killing of Two Lovers.’ His character of David isn’t responding well to losing his everyday experiences with his wife and their four children. However, she doesn’t begin to understand the change in his behavior until she’s eventually able to put herself in his situation, and see his true emotions and perspective about their circumstance.

Besides starring in the film, Crawford also served as one of the feature’s executive producers, alongside writer-director-editor Robert Machoian. Neon is releasing ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ today in theaters and On Demand. The movie’s official distribution comes after the feature had its world premiere at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ follows David as he desperately tries to keep his family together during a separation from his wife, Nikki (Sepideh Moafi). They both agree to see other people, but David struggles to come to terms with his wife’s relationship with her new boyfriend, Derek (Chris Coy). David must also grapple with moving back in with his father while he’s estranged from Nikki and their children, which leaves him pondering how his personal life veered so far off course, and what he can do to fix it.

Crawford generously took the time recently to talk about starring in and executive producing ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the actor-producer discussed why he was driven to play David in the drama; what his collaboration with Machoian was like, particularly as they developed his character’s emotional arc and the visual style they used to tell his story; his experience working with his co-stars, particularly Moafi, to build their characters’ relationships; and why he was also inspired to serve as one of the movie’s producers.

Watch our exclusive video interview with Crawford above, and the official trailer for ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ below.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

