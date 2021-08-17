8 Movies to Relax After a Test Week at College

College life is rather stressful at normal times, but it gets even harder when there are tests and exams. Everyone feels completely exhausted, and we all just need to chill. Perhaps the best thing when you have zero energy is to spend some time at home alone or with friends, watching a movie that is a perfect distraction.

That is why we have compiled a list of films for all tastes. On the list, you’ll find different genres – comedy and drama as well as mystery and thriller. They all have an excellent rating, and the leading actors will certainly be familiar to you.

Source: Unsplash

‘Rebecca’ (2020)

Maximillian De Winter (Armie Hammer) is a wealthy man who lost his wife, Rebecca, about a year ago. He arrives in Monte Carlo and meets Mrs. Van Hopper and her young companion (Lily James) at a beautiful sunny resort. Interestingly, the narrator remains unnamed during the whole story.

The two fall in love and soon get married. Maxim brings his new wife to the Manderley family estate. Everything in this huge house, from the conversations of the servants to the furniture and clothes, reminds of Rebecca’s presence. What was Maximilian’s ex-wife really like? Was there someone who wanted her dead? Watch this intriguing detective story to the end and find out.

‘No Reservations’ (2007)

Kate (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is a professional chef who works with total commitment. She is always responsible and focused. Career is the meaning of her life: when Kate cooks, she pays no attention to anything around her. But after the sister’s death, Kate has to take care of the orphaned niece Zoe. Thus, her whole life changes in an unexpected way.

Also, Kate’s restaurant has a new sous-chef, Nick (Aaron Eckhart), and he is her exact opposite. Nick is emotional and impulsive. To find a common ground with Zoe and her new colleague, Kate has to review her attitude towards life. Will she succeed?

‘Life as We Know It’ (2010)

This comforting movie is on a similar topic: it shows how characters change their values to find a compromise.

Holly (Katherine Heigl) is a confectionery owner, while Messer (Josh Duhamel) is a promising technical director of sports coverage. They have nothing in common, except for their goddaughter Sophie.

However, after the death of the baby’s parents (best friends of Holly and Messer), the main characters must get along with each other. Why? They are appointed guardians of the girl. Thus, two completely different people begin to live under the same roof, accepting each other’s flaws and oddities.

‘The Hustle’ (2019)

The protagonists of the movie are two frauds and their rich victims. One of the criminals, Josephine (Anne Hathaway) has a huge experience: she prefers complex strategies, long planning and a big jackpot.

The other, Penny (Rebel Wilson), takes a different approach, but suddenly their interests collide. They choose the same victim – a young tech genius who made a fortune in Silicon Valley. So, who will win the confrontation? The answer will definitely surprise you.

‘Ocean’s Eight’ (2018)

This movie is definitely worth your attention thanks to a brilliant cast (Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson).

Five years, eight months, twelve days – that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been working on a plan for the greatest robbery of her life. Debbie knows exactly what she needs to reach her goal, and that is a team of professionals.

The main characters are about to steal the diamonds, which the world-famous actress will wear at the ball at the Metropolitan Museum. The scammers’ plan is perfect, but what if there is something that they did not foresee?

‘In Time’ (2011)

The actions take place in a world where time has become the only and main currency. Here, people stop aging at the age of 25. But in order to stay young, one needs money to buy years with it. Thus, the rich become immortal, and the poor are doomed to fight for life.

Will (Justin Timberlake) is a ghetto rebel who is unfairly accused of murder. Now he is forced to go on the run with the hostage (Amanda Seyfried). Will he hide forever, or will he fight against the system?

In addition to the emotional plot, the cast is more amazing than ever: there are such actors as Cillian Murphy, Olivia Wilde, Matt Bomer and Alex Pettyfer.

Source: Unsplash

‘Back to the Future’ (1985)

You’ve most likely seen this movie before, but why not enjoy this masterpiece again?

By chance, a teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travels back in time from the 1980s to the distant 1950s thanks to a time machine. This miracle device was built by his friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). In the past, Marty meets his parents, high school students. He has to find a way to help them fall in love with each other, deal with the school bully, but most importantly, return home before it’s too late.

‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (2015)

Eggsy (Taron Egerton) is a young guy who served in the Marine Corps. He could have achieved a lot, but chose a different path and became a criminal. One day he meets Harry Hart (Colin Firth), Eggsy’s father who has once saved his life. This man decides to do everything possible to make the protagonist’s life better and opens new opportunities for him.

It turns out that Harry is an agent of a secret organization and he invites Eggsy to join their team. But first, the young man must make it through training which is going to be full of challenges.

To Wrap Up

All of the films mentioned above are getting a lot of positive feedback, and perhaps the next good comment will be yours. Their plots are so fascinating that most likely you will quickly forget about everyday problems and finally be able to completely relax.