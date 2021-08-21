Joel D. Wynkoop is Sharing Terrifying Stories Again in Anthology Film Horrortales.666 Part 2’s Official Release (Exclusive)

Joel D. Wynkoop is ready to enter the realm of more terrifying stories in the anthology sequel, ‘Horrortales.666 Part 2.’ ShockYa is exclusively announcing that the actor’s descent into panic is now being highlighted in the horror film’s new release on DVD, which is solely available through The Sleaze Box.

The entries in ‘Horrortales.666 Part 2’ were directed by Joe Sherlock, Matt Cannon, Derek Braasch, Marcelo Fabani and Phil Herman. Braasch, Herman, Wynkoop and Dustin Hubbard also served as producers on the movie. The follow-up also features such horror cult classic stars as Debbie Rochon, Shawn C. Phillips, Debbie D and Ari Lehman, who played Jason in the original ‘Friday the 13th.’

‘Horrortales.666 Part 2’ follows The Burglar (Wynkoop), who broke into an author’s house 18 years ago, and found the writer’s computer with all of his secret stories. While reading every story, he’s slowly drawn into the terror of each one.

Now The Burglar is back to his old tricks, and once again breaks into a house that has stories to be told. But this time, he’s taunted by a man who promises to take him to hell and back and make him pay for past evil deeds.