Connect with us

Joel D. Wynkoop is Sharing Terrifying Stories Again in Anthology Film Horrortales.666 Part 2’s Official Release (Exclusive)

DVD NEWS

Joel D. Wynkoop is Sharing Terrifying Stories Again in Anthology Film Horrortales.666 Part 2’s Official Release (Exclusive)

Published on

The new horror anthology movie, ‘Horrortales.666 Part 2,’ is now available on DVD.

Joel D. Wynkoop is ready to enter the realm of more terrifying stories in the anthology sequel, ‘Horrortales.666 Part 2.’ ShockYa is exclusively announcing that the actor’s descent into panic is now being highlighted in the horror film’s new release on DVD, which is solely available through The Sleaze Box.

The entries in ‘Horrortales.666 Part 2’ were directed by Joe Sherlock, Matt Cannon, Derek Braasch, Marcelo Fabani and Phil Herman. Braasch, Herman, Wynkoop and Dustin Hubbard also served as producers on the movie. The follow-up also features such horror cult classic stars as Debbie Rochon, Shawn C. Phillips, Debbie D and Ari Lehman, who played Jason in the original ‘Friday the 13th.’

‘Horrortales.666 Part 2’ follows The Burglar (Wynkoop), who broke into an author’s house 18 years ago, and found the writer’s computer with all of his secret stories. While reading every story, he’s slowly drawn into the terror of each one.

Now The Burglar is back to his old tricks, and once again breaks into a house that has stories to be told. But this time, he’s taunted by a man who promises to take him to hell and back and make him pay for past evil deeds.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
4 based on 3 votes
Product Name
'Horrortales.666 Part 2'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top