Hillary Clinton Wrestles with Her Ambitious Drive in When I'm a Moth Exclusive Clip

Hillary Clinton Wrestles with Her Ambitious Drive in When I’m a Moth Exclusive Clip

Addison Timlin (center) plays Hillary Clinton in directors Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak’s drama, ‘When I’m a Moth.’

Hillary Clinton is no stranger to participating in new experiences that not only push her out of her comfort zone, but also societal boundaries that make history. The origin story of how the former First Lady of the United States became a trailblazing leader is showcased in the new drama, ‘When I’m a Moth,’ which is now available on all major digital platforms, courtesy of Dark Star Pictures.

In honor of the film’s release this month, ShockYa is premiering a clip from the feature. The clip follows Clinton, who’s played by Addison Timlin, as she hides out in a remote fishing village. While there, she struggles to be accepted by her co-workers and learn the tools of her new trade, as she wrestles with her ambitious drive.

‘When I’m a Moth’ was written and directed by Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak, the former of whom has stated that the movie is not a biopic; instead, it’s a what if scenario that offers an abstract look into the politician’s past. In addition to Timlin, the drama also stars TJ Kayama and Toshiji Takeshima.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from directors Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak's drama, 'When I'm a Moth,' which stars Addison Timlin as Hillary Clinton.

