Indulge in World Class Holistic Plant Medicine Retreats at Swissx Island

With the high stress of global health and politics plaguing modern society, people deserve to indulge in the contemporary spa resort experience that Swissx Island is offering to its guests. The resort company is offering a variety of traditional and holistic plant healing programs and medicines.

Swissx Island’s RastaLand Resort, whose original location in Antigua, is one of the Caribbean island’s finest resorts. Its popularity and expertise has allowed the company to expand its world class treatment; it has recently opened Swissx Island at RastaLand California. Like the original resort, which is set across 37 acres of landscaped tropical gardens directly at the beach in Antigua, the new location in The Golden State supports a wide range of activities, from holistic wellness, yoga, Pilates, health and detox, to nature hikes, outdoor cooking, educational, arts and spiritual exploration.

Swissx RastaLand Resorts’ retreat packages in Antigua and California combine a modern spa resort experience with a variety of traditional plant healing programs. The activities are set among soothing palms, ocean waves and stunning vistas of the exquisite countryside.

Swissx Island at RastaLand California was launched by billionaire entrepreneur and company CEO, Alki David. His vision is to provide a transformational environment where guests can reconnect with nature, reality and themselves, via holistic wellness, plant medicine and spiritual exploration, in a luxurious, tranquil resort setting. Swissx RastaLand Resorts will also pamper European guests when it opens its Swissx Island location in Spetses, Greece on Sunday, April 24, 2022. For more information on Swissx Island’s wellness retreat packages, including pricing and booking a stay, visit the resort’s official website.

Guests can also be pampered by utilizing Swissx’s cannabis products, which are some of the finest in the world. Founded by David in 2015, Swisssx rose to fame as the first ever mainstream CBD Wellness brand.

The company uses advanced, ultra-efficient extraction processes to cost effectively produce a wide range of CBD products. Swissx sells a wide range of CBD products in low THC and no THC form, including flower, oil, pre-rolled joints and infused Swiss chocolates.

Swissx has extensive distribution both online via its official website and brick-and-mortar retail stores. The company’s products are also available in Beverly Hills doctors’ offices and high-end health food stores. Swissx is also the first CBD product to be sold in one of the world’s most popular convenience stores, 7-11.

With its sharp image, Swissx has become known as being the Amazon of wellness, as it sells exclusive items. Swissx’s inventory ranges from guns to legal drugs like CBD, as well as jewels, precious metals and art NFTs. The company’s natural wellness lifestyle and products are endorsed by its A-list partners, including Mike Tyson, Scott Storch, Scott Disick and Ro Marley.

In addition to its notable RastaLand Resorts and CBD product line, the company has also garnered success for its streaming service, Swissx TV. The company enables viewers to watch live and recorded international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.

For more information on David, visit his Instagram page.