Actor Jared Gilman’s Character Admits He’s Afraid to Share His True Emotions with His Friends in It Takes Three Exclusive Clip

Sometimes it takes a surprising, unlikely connection for people to realize who they truly are and what kind of life they’re meant to lead. That’s certainly the case for Jared Gilman’s character of Cy in the new romantic comedy, ‘It Takes Three,’ which puts a modern, John Hughes spin on the classic 19th century French play, ‘Cyrano de Bergerac.’

‘It Takes Three’ will be available on VOD and Digital today, Friday September 3, courtesy of Gunpowder & Sky. In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip, which is titled ‘Rhino,’ from the feature.

‘Rhino’ follows Gilman and Mikey Madison’s characters of Cy and Kat as they’re spending time together outside in a hangout spot they’ve set up. Kat tells Cy that she got him a stuffed rhino as a gift, as she had a dream that he was the animal, as she feels they look alike.

Kat then encourages Cy to share his true emotions with her. But when he admits that he doesn’t want to taint their hangout spot with his feelings, she expresses her displeasure.

‘It Takes Three’ was written by Blair Mastbaum and Logan Burdick, and directed by Scott Coffey. In addition to Gilman and Madison, the movie also stars Aurora Perrineau and David Gridley.

In ‘It Takes Three,’ the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, and realizes she’s not interested in him. He then decides to enlist the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style and make him a lot more interesting than he actually is. Signals are crossed and hearts are broken, but nothing seems to turn out exactly as anyone expects.