The Residents of a Mexican Border Town Will be Forever Transformed in Gunfight at Dry River Exclusive Clip

The lives of all of the residents of a Mexican border town will be changed forever by the actions of a select few in the new thriller, ‘Gunfight at Dry River.’ the town is not only ravaged by severe drought, but also arguments between the leaders and the people whose lives they control.

Quiver Distribution is releasing ‘Gunfight at Dry River’ today in theatrical and on VOD. In honor of the film’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The drama was written by Fe Valen and directed by Daniel Simpson, both of whom also served as producers on the feature. ‘Gunfight at Dry River’ stars Charlie Creed-Miles, Michael Moriarty, Ann Mitchell, Joshua Dickinson and Isabella Walker.

Set during the closing years of the nineteenth century, ‘Old West. Gunfight at Dry River’ tells the story of a Mexican border town ravaged by severe drought, with the only water source controlled by a family of American renegades on the trail for a legend of lost gold. When a Mexican stranger arrives to reclaim his father’s land, a violent confrontation will cause the lives of all to be forever transformed.