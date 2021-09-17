Connect with us

The Ghost Adventures Crew Look to Help Patients an Abandoned Utah Nursing Home

NEWS

The Ghost Adventures Crew Look to Help Patients an Abandoned Utah Nursing Home

Published on

(L-R): The ‘Ghost Adventures’ crew features paranormal investigators, Billy Tolley, Zak Bagans, Jay Wasley and Aaron Goodwin.

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history that’s presented in, recently abandoned buildings. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the property threatens them in any way. The residents who live near a recently abandoned nursing home that connected to the Green Mile in Tooele, Utah are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures’ episode, ‘Asylum 49.’

Repeats of ‘Ghost Adventures’ are now being broadcast on the Really channel on Swissx TV. ‘Asylum 49. can be streamed on Swissx TV tonight from 6:00-7:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of the famed docuseries, ‘Ghost Adventures,’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the title museum in the 11th episode of season 14. On the show, ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley return to Tooele to investigate the recently abandoned nursing home that connected to the Green Mile, a corridor of darkness that shares the same building with Asylum 49. The title haunted attraction was in operation during the investigators’ original lockdown inside the Old Tooele Hospital in 2011.

Swissx TV is a streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top