People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history that’s presented in, recently abandoned buildings. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the property threatens them in any way. The residents who live near a recently abandoned nursing home that connected to the Green Mile in Tooele, Utah are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures’ episode, ‘Asylum 49.’

Repeats of ‘Ghost Adventures’ are now being broadcast on the Really channel on Swissx TV. ‘Asylum 49. can be streamed on Swissx TV tonight from 6:00-7:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of the famed docuseries, ‘Ghost Adventures,’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the title museum in the 11th episode of season 14. On the show, ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley return to Tooele to investigate the recently abandoned nursing home that connected to the Green Mile, a corridor of darkness that shares the same building with Asylum 49. The title haunted attraction was in operation during the investigators’ original lockdown inside the Old Tooele Hospital in 2011.

Swissx TV is a streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.