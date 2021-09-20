Life Will Never be the Same for Sharon and Tracey After the Boys are Released From Prison on Birds of a Feather

Two drastically different adult sisters are forced to learn how to live. and support each, together again after their husbands must atone for their crimes on the classic British sitcom, ‘Birds of a Feather.’ The BAFTA Award-nominate show has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences throughout its entire run, in part because of its relatability. The series was celebrated when it originally aired on the BBC between 1989–1998, as well as when it was revived between 2014–2017 on ITV in the UK.

Repeats of ‘Birds of a Feather’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed tonight at 12:20-1:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode of Series seven of ‘Birds of a Feather,’ which is titled ‘Cheers,’ was written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, and directed by Baz Taylor. The episode shows that with the boys now out of prison, life will never be the same again for Sharon and Tracey (Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson).

