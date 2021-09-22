Lynley and Havers Have to Find a Motive When the Local Vicar is Poisoned on The Inspector Lynley Mysteries

Tensions can often arise between people who clash in personality. Those conflicts can become even more amplified when detectives of differing backgrounds are forced to work together to solve murder cases. That’s certainly the case for the two lead characters of the hit British BBC One crime drama, ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries,’ including title protagonist, Detective Inspector Thomas “Tommy” Lynley, and his newly assigned partner, Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers, who are played by Nathaniel Parker and Sharon Small. The pair must not only contend with the conflicts of solving crimes together, but also gender and class inequalities.

The fifth episode from series 1, which is titled ‘Missing Joseph,’ was written by Lizzie Mickery, and directed by Richard Laxton. It shows that when a herbalist poisons the local vicar, Lynley and Havers (Sharon Small) have to find a motive.

