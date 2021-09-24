Contending with normal daily routines can be challenging for anyone. But those veterans who have returned home and are still battling with the emotional struggles of defending their country can now find solace for their PTSD through the use of Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants.

Using Swissx CBD for PTSD doesn’t lead to adverse health effects; in fact, research suggested that because of its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects, CBD may help stop or slow down the mental and behavioral disorder’s symptoms. CBD may also help cure the side effects that accompany PTSD, such as anxiety and stress. In an assessment on CBD, the World Health Organization has noted that CBD’s generally well tolerated, and doesn’t show any indicators of potential for abuse or dependence.

Navy veteran, Michael Burgos, who works as a soft tissue therapist at the Brandon Pain Treatment Center in Brandon, Florida suggests to the veterans who set up appointments with him to try using CBD products, as opposed to just prescription pills.”I know that CBD can drastically help with anxiety,” he has said, which he added can prevent people from getting help altogether.

One of the most highly effective forms of CBD to use in order to help treat symptoms of PTSD is hemp oil, of which Swissx sells several forms. One product is the OG Skywalker Blend CBD Gold Label oil, which is sold in one gram syringes. Swissx’s Gold Label is considered to be a part of the upper elite of the available CBD oils, as it contains a CBD share of 50% and 3% THC. Swissx Gold Label CBD Oil, which is made in accordance to legal measures, is being sold in glass syringes for $50. (Note that due to its highly potency, consumers shouldn’t use more than the suggested amount.)

For people who prefer to use CBD drops instead of syringes, the Wingra Farms Hemp Extract Tincture is one of Swissx’s most popular, affordable hemp oil products. The drops, which are made from 100% American-grown hemp, are approved by Swissx’s labs. The drops combine all-natural peppermint flavor with the company’s proprietary fast absorption technology to deliver the safest and most effective benefits of CBD.

One serving of Wingra Farms, which is five drops, can be taken orally, day or night. The drops retail for $28 for a 250mg bottle; $35 for a 500mg bottle; and $38 for a 750mg bottle.

Another one of Swissx’s leading drops is the Hemp-Moji Happy Drops, which retails for $35 for a 250mg bottle; $39 for a 500mg bottle; and $50 for a 750mg bottle. The drops, whose key ingredients are hemp CBD extract and hemp seed oil, are also approved by Swissx’s labs.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy cannabis use. Its CBD products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain. For more information on Swissx, which was founded and run by Greek billionaire-CEO, Alki David, visit the company’s official website.

