With the continuing stresses that the world is currently contending with, from the health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic to national security issues linked to political conflict, one of the best ways people can now find solace is through the use of Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants. Swissx’s CBD oil, in particular, can be added to warm bubble bath, which offer many beneficial effects on people’s mental, emotional and physical health, as they work synergistically with hot water.

Soaking in a hot bath results in the vasodilation, or widening, of the blood vessels, which decreases blood pressure and allows for more effective absorption of nutrients. When topical applied, the benefits of Swissx CBD oil begin immediately, as they’re absorbed quickly into the bloodstream.

Using Swissx CBD doesn’t lead to adverse health effects; in fact, research suggests that because of its neuroprotective effects, CBD may help relieve stress and pain, and help improve mood and memory. In an assessment on CBD, the World Health Organization noted that CBD is generally well tolerated, and doesn’t show any indicators of potential for abuse or dependence.

To receive the powerful stress relieving effects of Swissx’s CBD oil, it’s recommended to add approximately 100 mg to a drawn bath. Swissx sells several forms of CBD oil, including Wingra Farms Hemp Extract Tincture, which is one of its most popular, affordable hemp oil drops. The product, which is made from 100% American-grown hemp, are approved by Swissx’s labs. The drops combine all-natural peppermint flavor with the company’s proprietary fast absorption technology to deliver the safest and most effective benefits of CBD.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy cannabis use. Its CBD products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain. For more information on Swissx, which was founded and run by Greek billionaire-CEO, Alki David, visit the company’s official website.

In addition to its CBD products, Swissx has also become known for its popular streaming service, Swissx TV. The streaming service enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.