The Ghost Adventures Crew Hope to Help Children Cross Over at the Idaho State Reform School

(L-R): The ‘Ghost Adventures’ crew features paranormal investigators, Billy Tolley, Zak Bagans, Jay Wasley and Aaron Goodwin.

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history that’s presented in, abandoned buildings. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the property threatens them in any way. The residents who live near an abandoned reform school in St. Anthony, Idaho are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures’ episode, ‘Idaho State Reform School.’

Repeats of ‘Ghost Adventures’ are now being broadcast on the Really channel on Swissx TV. ‘Idaho State Reform School’ can be streamed on Swissx TV tonight from 7:00-8:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of ‘Ghost Adventures’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the title industrial school in the first episode of season 17. On the famed docuseries, ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley travel to St. Anthony to investigate the Idaho State Industrial School, a former educational system that has a dark history of suicide and death. The team captures paranormal activity in the infirmary of a ghost doctor and inside the women’s dormitory that proves the children who lost their lives are still trapped on the grounds.

