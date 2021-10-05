Christmas Freak Exclusive Clip Features Gemma Bulos Worrying About Her Son Sean Marlow’s State of Mind

Christmas has the potential to make life seem brighter and more perfect to many people, particularly children – and adults who are still clinging to their childhood dreams. That’s certainly the case for actor Sean Marlow’s character of Rudy Rotnase in the new comedy, ‘Christmas Freak.’ The film’s protagonist feels that continuously celebrating the titular holiday throughout the year as an adult will finally make his dream from his youth come true.

Gravitas Ventures is distributing ‘Christmas Freak’ today on digital platforms, including on iTunes. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, Rudy’s mother, Donna (Gemma Bulos), tells reporter Dolly Muneca (Laura Welsh) on camera that she feels her son was always a strange boy. Donna’s interview with the reporter is intercut with a phone conversation she has with Rudy, during which time she tells him how her therapist says a mother never stops worrying. She then goes on to tell him that her therapist also thinks that he must be more considerate for her feelings.

Donna also tells Dolly that Rudy expects too much out of people, which she feels only leads to disappointment. That high expectation is part of the reason why Donna feels her son doesn’t have many friends, except for Clarice Fawn (Amy Hagan). Clarice also appears on camera to talk to Donna, and states that she likes Rudy because he’s different.

Sean Brown wrote, directed and produced the comedy. In addition to Marlow, Hagan and Bulos, ‘Christmas Freak’ also stars David Drumgold, John Doyle and David Basila

‘Christmas Freak’ follows Rudy, a middle-aged man who celebrates the eponymous holiday every day. He hopes that if he does so, his celebration will bring the return of his father, who went out for cigarettes 30 Christmas’ ago and never came back.

For more information on ‘Christmas Freak,’ visit its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.