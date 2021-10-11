Connect with us

Actor John DiMino is Learning to Fight For His Life in Exclusive CRAM Teaser Trailer and Poster Premiere

Horror

Actor John DiMino is Learning to Fight For His Life in Exclusive CRAM Teaser Trailer and Poster Premiere

Published on

ShockYa is exclusively premiering the poster for writer-director-producer Abie Sidell’s horror short, ‘CRAM.’

Someone is messing with actor John DiMino in his college’s library in the upcoming short horror movie, ‘CRAM.’ The struggle of the performer’s protagonist of Marc Lack is highlighted in the drama’s new teaser trailer and poster, which ShockYa is exclusively sharing. The debut of the short’s teaser trailer and poster comes ahead of the drama’s World Premiere on Friday, October 22 at 10:45pm at the Austin Film Festival.

‘CRAM’ was written, directed and produced by Abie Sidell. In addition to Dimino, the short also stars Rolando Chusan, Carolina Do and Brandon E. Burton. The latter actor, who has vast experience with Shakespeare, notably plays an ancient, monstrous academic called The Master of the Books, who only speaks in verse in the movie.

The drama focuses on how it feels for students to be caught in the trap of higher education, and unmasks the ugly face of academia underneath all the pomp and circumstance. In ‘CRAM,’ Marc, who’s desperate to finish his final final paper, struggles to cram all night in the library. But after dozing off, he awakens to discover that his paper has vanished! Desperate for answers and a way out of this nightmare, he’s drawn deeper into the mysterious and enchanting stacks. Alone in the library (or so he thinks), Marc is easily frightened and considers giving up. But the library has other plans for him.

For more information on ‘CRAM,’ visit Sidell‘s Twitter page.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'CRAM' Teaser Trailer Premiere
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'CRAM' Teaser Trailer Premiere
Description

ShockYa is exclusively debuting the teaser trailer for writer-director-producer Abie Sidell's horror short, 'CRAM.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top