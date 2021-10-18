Swissx CBD Products Can Help Improve Symptoms of Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that affects the colon, and can cause inflammation and ulcers in those suffering from the illness. UC symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and pain, bloody stool, and the need to pass stool frequently. But research shows that people suffering from UC can now treat their pain and inflammatory bowel symptoms through the use of CBD products, including Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants.

Swissx’s CBD offers many beneficial effects to the physical health of people living with UC. While there isn’t a cure for the disease, treatment prioritizes symptom relief and reducing flare-ups. So many sufferers are turning to alternative treatments, such as CBD, to control the illness and improve their quality of life. Swissx’s CBD products are useful supplemental therapy in the management of UC symptoms.

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the body, which regulates cardiovascular, nervous and immune system functions. CBD also binds to and activates receptors in the brain that create a therapeutic effect in the body, which helps users find relief from painful symptoms without feeling impaired.

There are also many therapeutic properties in CBD, which is a known anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, CBD is a perfect therapeutic treatment for UC.

Several studies have been conducted on CBD to see if it’s a potential treatment for UC. The results show that CBD may potentially help reduce inflammation in the gastrointestinal system caused by IBDs, such as UC.

One study found that participants with UC who took 50 milligrams (mg) of CBD oil twice a day, increasing to 250 mg per dose if needed and tolerated, experienced significant improvements in their quality of life. Another study analyzed the efficacy of CBD use in adults with UC. The study concluded that CBD extracts may help alleviate symptoms of IBDs, including UC.

Although more research is needed, current study results show that CBD is beneficial for treating symptoms of UC. While CBD won’t cure the disease, it may also help reduce flare-ups.

Using Swissx CBD to treat UC doesn’t lead to adverse health effects. In an assessment on CBD, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that CBD is generally well tolerated, and doesn’t show any indicators of potential for abuse or dependence.

