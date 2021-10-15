Connect with us

The Ghost Adventures Crew Hope to Help the Souls of Former Residents of Cerro Gordo Ghost Town

NEWS

The Ghost Adventures Crew Hope to Help the Souls of Former Residents of Cerro Gordo Ghost Town

Published on

(L-R): The ‘Ghost Adventures’ crew features paranormal investigators, Billy Tolley, Zak Bagans, Jay Wasley and Aaron Goodwin.

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history that’s presented in, abandoned towns. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the area threatens them in any way. The residents who live near the title former mining town near Lone Pine, California are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures’ episode, ‘Cerro Gordo Ghost Town.’

Repeats of ‘Ghost Adventures’ are now being broadcast on the Really channel on Swissx TV. ‘Cerro Gordo Ghost Town’ can be streamed on Swissx TV tonight from 8:00-9:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of ‘Ghost Adventures’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the title in the 13th episode of season 16. On the famed docuseries, ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley hike up a treacherous cliffside trail to investigate the former mining town, which is said to be haunted by the souls of former residents.

Swissx TV is a streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top