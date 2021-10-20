Actor Paul Sloan is Desperate to Find His Missing Daughter in Every Last One of Them in Redbox Rental Code Giveaway

Securing revenge against those who are responsible for harming their children is often times the most powerful motivation for parents. That’s certainly the case for actor Paul Sloan’s protagonist of Jake Hunter in the upcoming action thriller, ‘Every Last One of Them.’

Saban Films is set to distribute the feature in theaters and on digital and On Demand this Friday, October 22. ‘Every Last One of Them’ was directed by Christian Sesma, who also co-wrote the script with Alistair Cave, Matthew Thomas Edwards and Chee Keong Cheung. In addition to Sloan, the drama also stars Jake Weber, Taryn Manning, Mike Hatton, Michael Madsen and Richard Dreyfuss.

‘Every Last One of Them’ follows Jake, a former Black Ops soldier who’s desperate to find his missing daughter. As Jake uncovers the terrifying truth surrounding her disappearance, he goes on a merciless quest for revenge, and is set to bring those responsible to justice.