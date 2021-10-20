Connect with us

Actor Paul Sloan is Desperate to Find His Missing Daughter in Every Last One of Them in Redbox Rental Code Giveaway

Paul Sloan as Jake Hunter in the action thriller film, ‘Every Last One of Them,’ a Saban Films release. Photo courtesy of Saban Films.

Securing revenge against those who are responsible for harming their children is often times the most powerful motivation for parents. That’s certainly the case for actor Paul Sloan’s protagonist of Jake Hunter in the upcoming action thriller, ‘Every Last One of Them.’

Saban Films is set to distribute the feature in theaters and on digital and On Demand this Friday, October 22. ‘Every Last One of Them’ was directed by Christian Sesma, who also co-wrote the script with Alistair Cave, Matthew Thomas Edwards and Chee Keong Cheung. In addition to Sloan, the drama also stars Jake Weber, Taryn Manning, Mike Hatton, Michael Madsen and Richard Dreyfuss.

In celebration of ‘Every Last One of Them’s release, Shockya is offering three lucky winners a Red Box digital rental code of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Every Last One of Them’ Redbox digital rental code giveaway in the email’s subject line and message. You have until next Wednesday, October 27 to enter, and you can enter the giveaway once daily. On October 27, we’ll pick the three winners at random and notify them through email. The winners will receive a code to digitally rent and download the movie through Redbox. Good luck!

‘Every Last One of Them’ follows Jake, a former Black Ops soldier who’s desperate to find his missing daughter. As Jake uncovers the terrifying truth surrounding her disappearance, he goes on a merciless quest for revenge, and is set to bring those responsible to justice.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

