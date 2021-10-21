Connect with us

Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin Describe Their Onscreen Bond in Stillwater Exclusive Home Release Clip Premiere

DVD NEWS

Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin Describe Their Onscreen Bond in Stillwater Exclusive Home Release Clip Premiere

Published on

Matt Damon’s character poster for co-writer-director-producer Tom McCarthy’s crime drama, ‘Stillwater.’

Being a father who’s completely committed to protecting his daughter in every situation, no matter what personal consequences he may face, is a powerful trait that Matt Damon possesses, both on screen and off. The actor’s devotion to bringing his on screen daughter safely home to the U.S. in his crime drama, ‘Stillwater,’ can be shared with families across America this month through its home release by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The home video distribution division of Universal Pictures is unveiling the critically acclaimed film on Blu-Ray and DVD this Tuesday, October 26. ‘Stillwater’ is currently available on VOD.

In honor of ‘Stillwater’s VOD, Blu-ray and DVD distribution, ShockYa is exclusively premiering a clip from the home release’s bonus features. The clip, which is titled ‘Alchemy Viewpoints – Abigail Breslin,’ includes behind the scenes footage of the movie’s shoot, as well as interviews with the lead actors and filmmakers, including Damon, Breslin and Oscar-winning co-writer-director-producer Tom McCarthy.

In ‘Alchemy Viewpoints – Abigail Breslin,’ the actress describes how committed and respectful Damon was towards her during the drama’s production. McCarthy also states that Breslin’s character is the trickiest one in the story in some ways, but the actress’ talent won her the role. Damon also called his co-star incredible, as she then described her character as being emotionally relatable, despite the unique situation she’s in.

In addition to the Academy Award-winning Damon and Oscar-nominated Breslin, ‘Stillwater’ also stars Camille Cottin, Lilou Siauvaud and Deanna DunaganIdir Azougli. The Golden Globe-nominated McCarthy co-scribed the film’s script with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré.

‘Stillwater’ follows Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker (Damon) as he travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Breslin), who’s imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her, which leads Bill to encourage her legal team to pursue the information.

When Allison’s lawyer feels the tip may not ultimately help overturn her conviction, Bill, who’s eager to regain his daughter’s trust, takes matters into his own hands. However, he’s quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system. But that changes after he meets French actress Virginie (Cottin) and her eight-year-old daughter. Maya (Siauvaud). Together, the unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation.

For more informaiton on ‘Stillwater,’ visits its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ages.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Stillwater' Viewpoints Abigail Breslin Clip Premiere
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Stillwater' Viewpoints Abigail Breslin Clip Premiere
Description

ShockYa is exclusively premiering a bonus features clip from the home release of co-writer-director-producer Tom McCarthy's crime drama, 'Stillwater,' which is titled 'Alchemy Viewpoints - Abigail Breslin.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top