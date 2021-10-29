Connect with us

Actor John Hefferman’s Protagonist Evokes Black Magic to Save His Daughter in The Banishing Blu-ray Giveaway

The Blu-ray cover for director Christopher Smith’s horror film, ‘The Banishing.’

Sometimes the very beliefs and ideas that people have long feared end up being the only thing that can save their lives. That’s certainly the case for Reverend Linus Forster in the new horror movie, ‘The Banishing,’ as he’s forced to turn to black magic in order to protect his daughter.

RLJE Films and Shudder are set to release the feature on DVD, Blu-ray, On Demand and On Digital this Tuesday, November 2. In honor of ‘The Banishing’s home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘The Banishing’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Friday, November 5 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On November 5, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

David Beton, Ray Lines and Dean Bogdanovich wrote, and Christopher Smith directed, the drama. ‘The Banishing’ stars John Hefferman, Jessica Brown Findlay, Adam Hugill, John Lynch and Sean Harris.

‘The Banishing’ is based on the true story of the most haunted house in England. A young reverend, Linus (Heffernan), his wife, Marianne (Findlay), and their daughter, Adelaide (McKenna-Bruce), move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist…or risk losing their daughter.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

