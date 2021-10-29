Actor John Hefferman’s Protagonist Evokes Black Magic to Save His Daughter in The Banishing Blu-ray Giveaway

Sometimes the very beliefs and ideas that people have long feared end up being the only thing that can save their lives. That’s certainly the case for Reverend Linus Forster in the new horror movie, ‘The Banishing,’ as he’s forced to turn to black magic in order to protect his daughter.

David Beton, Ray Lines and Dean Bogdanovich wrote, and Christopher Smith directed, the drama. ‘The Banishing’ stars John Hefferman, Jessica Brown Findlay, Adam Hugill, John Lynch and Sean Harris.

‘The Banishing’ is based on the true story of the most haunted house in England. A young reverend, Linus (Heffernan), his wife, Marianne (Findlay), and their daughter, Adelaide (McKenna-Bruce), move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist…or risk losing their daughter.