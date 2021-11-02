Thekla Reuten Ponders Elijah Wolf’s Latest Terrifying Drawing in Marionette Exclusive Clip

Sometimes the only way to reconcile the past is to be receptive to uncovering hints of the future. That’s certainly the case for actress Thekla Reuten’s protagonist of Dr. Marianne Winter in the upcoming mystery thriller, ‘Marionette.’ As she begins treating one of her young patients, the doctor develops an obsession that dictates the course of the rest of her life.

Scatena & Rosner Films is set to release the supernatural drama On Demand on Cable, On Demand and on Digital exclusively on Amazon and Vimeo, tomorrow, November 3. ‘Marionette’ will also become available on iTunes, Vudu/Fandango and Google Play on Friday, December 3.

In honor of the movie’s On Demand and Digital distribution tomorrow, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Kieran Drawing.’ In the clip, Marianne is having a treatment session with her young patient, Manny, who’s played by Elijah Wolf. Manny is drawing a picture of the death of Kieran, who’s played by Emun Elliott, which highly concerns Marianne. The doctor becomes increasingly concerned when the boy refuses to share any detailed information about why he’s drawing Kieran’s death.

The director of ‘Marionette,’ Elbert van Strien (‘Two Eyes Staring’), also co-wrote the script with Ben Hopkins. In addition to Reuten (‘In Bruges’) and Wolf (‘T2 Trainspotting’), the thriller also stars Peter Mullan (‘Children of Men’) and Emun Elliott (‘Game of Thrones’).

Set in the wake of Marianne losing her husband in a seemingly random accident, ‘Marionette’ follows the child psychiatrist as she starts a new life in Scotland. There, she begins treating Manny, a secretive 10-year-old who claims to control the future through his drawings. When his horrific sketches start coming true, Marianne begins an obsession that will derail her life and reality.