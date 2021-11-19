Father Brown Investigates the Mysterious Murder of a Millowner

With the nights drawing in and the days getting shorter, it is a good time to get cosy and watch your favourite shows. If detective crime drama is your thing and you like to see the beautiful English countryside, then put your detective hat on and tune in to Father Brown.

Still from ‘Father Brown’

Father Brown is a famous British Detective series where Father Brown, the empathetic priest solves murder cases taking place in his parish.It is set in a fictional village of Kembleford, in the Cotswolds in England, Father Brown, a man of keen intelligence uses his insight into human behaviour and his life experiences to solve the cases. Each episode sees the charismatic priest investigate a crime in his own way, using intuition and psychology.

A mill owner is berated in a pub by a narrowboat pilot, then found dead on a towpath later in the night. An old friend of the parish team asks Father Brown to investigate, causing tension between Bunty and his new love interest. Suspicions swirl as Father Brown is convinced the police have the wrong man but need to find the person responsible soon.

Father Brown is being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on FilmOn TV can be streamed this afternoon at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and watched later.

Swissx TV is a streaming service, providing one of the finest online streaming experiences that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies, music videos and channels in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. From British Comedy to American Sitcoms, from live matches to VOD movies, there is something for everyone to watch. Swissx TV focuses on high tech health and wellness initiatives by incorporating online therapeutic streaming of digital arts, sports, news, entertainment, and lifestyle. It is a fully integrated E-Commerce TV with real time recommendations. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.