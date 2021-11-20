One of the highest priorities for scientists and doctors around the world is to find successful treatments for cancer. Until a cure is found, patients can find solace in taking CBD, including Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants, to help slow the growth of their tumors and ease their symptoms. Studies also show that CBD may also increase the potency of certain drugs that are used to treat cancer.

A 2019 review of in vitro and in vivo studies focusing on pancreatic cancer found that CBD can help slow tumor growth, reduce tumor invasion and induce tumor cell death. Another study from the same year indicates that CBD could provoke cell death and make glioblastoma cells more sensitive to radiation, without any effect on healthy cells.

CBD acts as a therapeutic treatment by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which regulates cardiovascular, nervous and immune system functions. CBD also binds to and activates receptors in the brain that create a therapeutic effect in the body, which helps users find relief from painful symptoms, including chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting, without feeling impaired. CBD is also a known anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant.

Using Swissx CBD to treat cancer doesn’t lead to adverse health effects. In an assessment on CBD, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that CBD is generally well tolerated, and doesn’t show any indicators of potential for abuse or dependence.

One of the most highly effective forms of CBD to use in order to help treat symptoms of cancer is hemp oil, of which Swissx sells several forms. One such product is the OG Skywalker Blend CBD Gold Label oil, which is sold in one gram syringes. Swissx’s Gold Label is considered to be a part of the upper elite of the available CBD oils, as it contains a CBD share of 50% and 3% THC. Swissx Gold Label CBD Oil, which is made in accordance to legal measures, is being sold in glass syringes for $50. (Note that due to its highly potency, consumers shouldn’t use more than the suggested amount.)

For people who prefer not to use syringes, Wingra Farms Hemp Extract Tincture is one of Swissx’s most popular, affordable hemp oil drops. The product, which is made from 100% American-grown hemp, are approved by Swissx’s labs. The drops combine all-natural peppermint flavor with the company’s proprietary fast absorption technology to deliver the safest and most effective benefits of CBD.

Swissx also sells CBD crumbles, a concentrated cannabis extract that’s very potent, which helps provide its users with quick relief. The company’s highly rated pure OG Kush Crumble is a legal dab that’s made from premium Hemp flowers in Switzerland, and doesn’t include any THC. The crumble, which can also be added into food and drinks, is being sold for $20.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy cannabis use. Its CBD products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain. For more information on Swissx, which was founded and run by Greek billionaire-CEO, Alki David, visit the company’s official website.

In addition to its CBD products, Swissx has also become known for its popular streaming service, Swissx TV. The streaming service enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.