Ellie Bindman Makes Julian Moore-Cook Ponder His Life of Crime in Blonde. Purple Exclusive Clip

Julian Moore-Cook appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Marcus Flemmings’ crime drama thriller, ‘Blonde Purple.’

Sometimes it takes an outsider’s perspective to put a vital life circumstance into perspective. That’s certainly the case for actor Julian Moore-Cook’s character of Wyatt in the the new crime thriller, ‘Blonde. Purple.’ The anti-hero’s teenage hostage, Maddison, who’s played by Ellie Bindman, makes him realize that his actions not only affect him, but also the people he inadvertently draws into his schemes.

1091 Pictures is releasing ‘Blonde. Purple’ today, November 30. In honor of the heist film’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ’16.’

The clip follows Wyatt and the 16-year-old Maddison as he questions why she was in the bank when he began his heist attempt, which he has quickly lost control over. She responds by telling him that she won’t tell the police his real name, which makes him ponder how she knew him before the robbery, and how their interaction will affect both of them in the long run.

Marcus Flemmings wrote, directed and produced ‘Blonde. Purple.’ In addition to Moore-Cook and Bindman, the drama also stars Adam J Bernard, Jennifer Lee Moon and Jessica Murrain.

‘Blonde. Purple’ follows an out of his depth, inexperienced criminal who becomes stuck in a bank after a heist went wrong. He ponders the journey he takes to escape, especially since he’s left with a teenage hostage, and also learns how he got into the situation in the first place.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Marcus Flemmings' crime drama thriller, 'Blonde. Purple,' which is titled '16,' and features actor Julian Moore-Cook and actress Ellie Bindman.

