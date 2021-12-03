The Yoga Pose to Help People Fall Asleep Faster

Finding a soothing way to relax amidst contemporary society’s most troubling issues, from COVID-19 to politics and the economy, can be a daunting task. Yoga is one such long-held practice that can easily help soothe people’s tensions, physically, mentally and spiritually, in the modern world.

One of the easiest yoga poses people can do, regardless of their experience with the exorcise or schedule, to help calm their nerves is legs up the wall. It’s a relaxing way to wind down after a difficult day, and can help people fall asleep effortlessly.

Doing stretches like legs up the wall can help people fall asleep because it increases serotonin levels and improve mental health. It also helps calms the nervous system and allows people to focus on their breathing, which combats stress. The stretch also allows people to soothe their sore and tired muscles.

The pose also helps bring on sleep because it allows the blood to flow in the opposite direction, as the legs are above the rest of the body. The angle of the body takes pressure off of the back, which also relieves tension in the low back. Legs up the wall also helps stretch the hamstrings while opening the hips.

In order for people to remain comfortable while performing legs up the wall, they should place a cushion under their butt for added support. People also shouldn’t press their hips directly against the wall.

To properly perform legs up the wall, people should find a wall and place a mat or cushion against it. Next, lie down and scoot your hips toward the wall, and move the feet up the wall until the legs are straight and the body makes an L shape. Place the arms along the sides of the body or rest them on the chest. Breathe slowly and focus on stretching the legs and hips while quieting your mind.

Practicing legs up the wall is an easy way for people to soothe their minds and bodies after a particularly stressful day. By calming the nervous system, soothing sore muscles and helping the ease of blood flow, people can fall asleep easier and have a better night’s rest.