Lynley’s Wife Helps Him with a Case on The Inspector Lynley Mysteries

Tensions can often arise between people who clash in personality. Those conflicts can become even more amplified when detectives of differing backgrounds are forced to work together to solve murder cases. That’s certainly the case for the two lead characters of the hit British BBC One crime drama, ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries,’ including title protagonist, Detective Inspector Thomas “Tommy” Lynley, and his newly assigned partner, Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers, who are played by Nathaniel Parker and Sharon Small. The pair must not only contend with the conflicts of solving crimes together, but also gender and class inequalities.

‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed this afternoon at 1:55pm-3:55pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fourth episode from series 3, which is titled ‘If Wishes Were Horses,’ was written by Simon Booker, and directed by Alrick Riley. It shows that as Lynley looks forward to fatherhood, his wife Helen (Lesley Vickerage) helps him with a case.

