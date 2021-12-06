Frank and Lu investigate the disappearance of a missing jewel & a kidnapping on Shakespeare & Hathaway

Frank and Lu are the most unlikely partners who get together as partners accidently after meeting for a case. Shakespeare and Hathaway is a British Crime Drama, with light hearted comedy. They investigate crime in their picturesque village of Stratford-Upon-Avon in England. It stars Mark Benton and Jo Joyner. They solve mysteries with each episode being a different case. They are the oddest pair to be working together but have an amazing partnership and compliment each other very well throughout the series.

Still from ‘Shakespeare and Hathaway Private Investigators’

In this episode, Frank and Lu investigate the disappearance of a precious jewel and the kidnapping of a rebellious teenager before midnight at Lady Bede’s End of Summer Ball. On the eve of the Ball, it is discovered the precious necklace is missing along with the disappearance of her teenage daughter. A ransom note is found indicating the kidnapping. Earlier suspect is the boyfriend, but later investigation suggests a twist.

This episode of Shakespeare & Hathaway Private Detectives is airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT.

