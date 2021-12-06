Connect with us

Explore the Terrors of Supernatural Creatures and Monsters in Creepshow Season 2 Blu-ray Giveaway

Explore the Terrors of Supernatural Creatures and Monsters in Creepshow Season 2 Blu-ray Giveaway

The Blu-ray cover for Season 2 of Shudder and RLJE Films’ horror anthology television series, ‘Creepshow.’

Horror fans are being treated with the gift of scares this holiday season, as the second season of the television adaptation of the classic 1980s horror comedy movie series, ‘Creepshow,’ is coming home. Following the anthology television show’s Season 1 Saturn Award-winning Blu-ray and DVD distribution last year, fans of the franchise can once again witness a comic book come to life with the sophomore season’s home release.

The second season of the genre show’s revival, which premiered on Shudder on April 1, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, courtesy of RLJE Films, for an SRP of $34.98. The special features on the new Blu-ray and DVD include ‘A Creepshow Animated Special,’ ‘A Creepshow Holiday Special,’ ‘WonderCon@Home 2021 Interview with (showrunner-executive producer-director) Greg Nicotero,’ photo galleries, comic art booklet, exclusive never-before-seen behind-the-scenes featurettes and behind-the-scenes raw footage. The Blu-ray and DVD also each have a reversible sleeve art created by Rich Hilliard and Sanjulián, respectively.

In honor of ‘Creepshow’s Season 2 home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the fantasy show. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Creepshow’ Season 2 Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Monday, December 13 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On December 13, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The sophomore season of the mystery series features five episodes and two bonus episodes-‘A Creepshow Animated Special’ and ‘A Creepshow Holiday Special’ that explore terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. ‘Creepshow’s second season stars Kevin Dillon (‘Entourage’), Ted Raimi (‘Buddy Thunderstruck’), Ali Larter (‘House On Haunted Hill’), C. Thomas Howell (‘The Amazing Spider-Man’), Iman Benson (‘Alexa and Katie’), Josh McDermitt (‘The Walking Dead’), Ashley Laurence (‘Hellraiser’ Franchise), Keith David (’21 Bridges’), Ryan Kwanten (‘True Blood’), Breckin Meyer (‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past’), Molly Ringwald (‘Riverdale’), Eric Edelstein (‘Shameless’), Barbara Crampton (‘Jakob’s Wife‘), Denise Crosby (‘Ray Donovan’), Justin Long (‘Lady of the Manor’), D’Arcy Carden (‘The Good Place’), Kiefer Sutherland (‘Designated Survivor’), Joey King (‘The Kissing Booth’), Anna Camp (‘Pitch Perfect’) and Adam Pally (‘Happy Endings’).

