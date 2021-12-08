Serial Killer on the loose strangling women with expensive Silk Stockings on Endeavour

Endeavour is a British Crime drama set in Oxford in England in the 1960s. It is a prequel to one of the most famous long running British Dramas Inspector Morse. It shows Morse as a young detective early on in his career working alongside his senior partner DI Thursday. They solve numerous cases together in and around Oxford.

Still from the hit British Detective Drama ‘Endeavour’

In this episode of Endeavour, there is a serial killer in the loose in Oxford murdering married women by strangling them with an expensive silk stocking. Three murders have already taken place and it has been established it is a serial killer targeting these women and murdering them in the same fashion. All women had intercourse before being murdered, so the hunt is on for a murderer who is targeting married women by seducing them and then eventually strangling them.

