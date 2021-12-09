Jason Sudeikis Sets Out to Give Evangeline Lilly the Best Last Year in South of Heaven Blu-ray Giveaway

Giving the love of his life the best experiences she’s ever had, while also shielding her from life’s harshest realities, is a powerful motivating force for the protagonist in the new crime drama, ‘South of Heaven.’ Jason Sudeikis plays the movie’s complex anti-hero, who will do anything to give the woman he loves, who’s portrayed by Evangeline Lilly, the greatest life he can during the time they have left together.

RLJE Films is set to release ‘South of Heaven’ this Tuesday, December 14 on Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97 and on DVD for an SRP of $29.26. The drama’s discs will include several bonus features, including ‘Meet the Cast’ and ‘The Making of ‘South of Heaven.’

‘South of Heaven’ was directed by Aharon Keshales, who also co-wrote the script with Kai Mark and Navot Papushado. In addition to Sudeikis and Lilly, the drama also stars Mike Colter and Shea Whigham.

In ‘South of Heaven,’ convicted felon Jimmy (Sudeikis) gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give his girlfriend, Annie (Lilly), who’s dying of cancer, the best last year of her life. But things are never that simple, and when he’s given a side job from his parole officer (Whigham), it sets off a series of events that leaves Jimmy in the crosshairs of a local crime boss, Whit Price (Colter). Now, he must stop at nothing to save Annie and fight for whatever time they have left.