The Power of the Dog and Passing Lead New York Film Critics Online 2021 Award Winners

The New York Film Critics Online (NYFCO) announced yesterday, December 123, its selections for the best in film of the past year. Due to the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, members voted virtually for the second time in the group’s 21-year history.

Filmmaker Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ was named Best Picture, which is one of seven awards that the Netflix Western received. She also received dual honors for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Benedict Cumberbatch won for Best Actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee was named Best Supporting Actor, Ari Wegner was recognized for Best Cinematography and the cast was named Best Ensemble. The drama is NYFCO’s most-awarded movie since ‘Moonlight’ in 2016.

Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ received three awards, with the drama’s two stars sweeping both actress categories. Tessa Thompson won Best Actress, while Ruth Negga won Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, Hall was the group’s pick for Debut Director.

Ariana DeBose received NYFCO’s Breakthrough Performer prize for her performance in ‘West Side Story.’ Steven Spielberg’s updated film version of the Broadway musical also won for Use of Music; David Newman arranged Leonard Bernstein’s classic score.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s ‘Flee’ became the first animated non-fiction feature to receive the group’s Best Documentary prize, while Michael Rianda’s ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ was named Best Animated Feature. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s acclaimed ‘Drive My Car’ was named Best Foreign Language Feature.

The full list of awards, plus NYFCO’s Top 10 of 2021, are listed below.

Picture: ‘The Power of the Dog’ (Netflix)

Director: Jane Campion, ‘The Power of the Dog’

Screenplay: Jane Campion, ‘The Power of the Dog’

Debut Director: Rebecca Hall, ‘Passing’ (Netflix)

Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘The Power of the Dog’

Actress: Tessa Thompson, ‘Passing’

Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, ‘The Power of the Dog’

Supporting Actress: Ruth Negga, ‘Passing’

Ensemble Cast: ‘The Power of the Dog’

Breakthrough Performer: Ariana DeBose, ‘West Side Story’ (20th Century Studios)

Foreign Language Feature: ‘Drive My Car’ (Janus Films)

Documentary: ‘Flee’ (Neon)

Animated Feature: ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ (Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)

Cinematography: Ari Wegner, ‘The Power of the Dog’

Use of Music: ‘West Side Story,’ music arranged by David Newman

Top 10 Films of 2021 (Alphabetical):

‘Belfast’ (Focus Features)

‘Don’t Look Up’ (Netflix)

‘Dune’ (Warner Bros.)

‘King Richard’ (Warner Bros.)

‘Licorice Pizza’ (United Artists)

‘The Lost Daughter’ (Netflix)

‘Passing’

‘Pig’ (Neon)

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘West Side Story’