James Bond is Realizing How Treacherous Retirement is in No Time to Die Blu-ray Combo Pack Giveaway

Retirement is turning out to be far more treacherous than James Bond expected in the critically acclaimed action adventure film, ‘No Time to Die.’ The 25th installment of the hit series, which marks Daniel Craig’s final performance as the British MI6 agent, shows that the protagonist’s last mission is far more treacherous than he could have ever expected.

EON Productions, MGM and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment are set to distribute the drama on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Collector’s Editions this Tuesday, December 21. The movie’s home release features more than an hour of bonus content, including four exclusive featurettes.

The thriller was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fukunaga also directed the film. In addition to Craig, ‘No Time to Die’ also stars Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Mr. Robot’), Léa Seydoux (‘The French Dispatch,’ Spectre,’ ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’), Lashana Lynch (‘Captain Marvel‘), Ben Whishaw (‘Spectre,’ ‘Cloud Atlas’), Naomie Harris (‘Spectre,’ ‘Venom’), Jeffrey Wright (‘Spectre,’ ‘Broken Flowers’), Christoph Waltz (‘Spectre, ‘Inglourious Basterds’) and Ralph Fiennes (‘Spectre,’ ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’).

‘No Time to Die’ follows Bond as he’ s enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after he left active service. His peace is short-lived, however, when his old friend Felix Leiter (Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

