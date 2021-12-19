Shaun and Morgan contend with two brothers over treatment on The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor is an American Medical Drama series starring Freddie Highmore as Shawn Murphy, the lead character in the show. He is a young autistic surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital. Shawn is originally from City of Casper, Wyoming and moves to San Jose to be the resident at the hospital. He is not able to emotionally connect with people and that makes his colleagues skeptical about him but his extraordinary skills as a doctor helps him save lives and challenge his colleagues. It is a gripping medical drama where the everyday situation in a hospital is shown. The medical cases, surgeries and lives of the doctors balancing their professional and personal front.

Still from ‘The Good Doctor’

In this episode on The Good Doctor Shawn and Morgan contend with two brothers who are bargaining over life and death. Dr Claire’s friend who is dying of cancer asks her for something that Claire can’t give creating emotional distress. Dr Glassman is on his way to recovery after his treatment and is dealing with the aftereffects.

