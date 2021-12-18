Actor Josh Pafchek and Actresses Rosie De Candia and Brooke Butler Contend with Price of Fame in Famous Exclusive Clip

Pushing the boundaries of friendship and personal relationships to reveal the true cost of fame can be a harrowing, but equally necessary, part of the journey for both up-and-coming and established entertainers. That process is showcased in the new movie, ‘Famous,’ which shows its protagonist, A-list celebrity Jason Mast, being driven to confront the things he did in his past in order to maintain his status quo in Hollywood.

The drama is now playing in theaters and on VOD and Digital, courtesy of Kandoo Films. In honor of ‘Famous’ release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Jason, Celeste, Heather.’

In the clip, Heather (Brooke Butler), a television actress who’s desperate to get her break break in a feature film, rushes over to see Jason (Josh Pafchek), a writer-actor who’s trying to get his new movie financed. She’s encouraged by Celeste (Rosie De Candia) to prove to him that they have chemistry so that he’ll cast her in the lead female role in his film. However, he’s more concerned about the fact that Celeste just informed him that producer Jack Rossi (Gregory DePetro), who he has past problems with, has offered to finance the movie.

In addition to Pafchek, De Candia, Butler and DePetro, the drama also stars CJ Valleroy, and features a special appearance by Chris Kattan. Award-winning filmmaker, Michael Leoni (‘American Street Kid,’ ‘When Today Ends‘) wrote, directed and produced ‘Famous.’

In ‘Famous,’ Jason is driven by a devastating need to expose the truth of Hollywood, so he pushes the boundaries of friendship to reveal the true cost of fame. What appears to be a night of celebration turns out to be an intricate plan to confront his past.