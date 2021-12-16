Malcolm-Jamal Warner Celebrates Feeling Self-Confident in Exclusive Premiere of Actor Joe Towne’s The Better Podcast Clip

Encouraging people to perform at their highest level is the powerful message that drives actor-producer Joe Towne’s acclaimed program, The Performer’s Mindset. The program’s workshops are inspiring the entrepreneur’s newest venture, ‘The Better Podcast,’ in an effort to celebrate people’s progress to reach their highest potential on their own terms.

As a way to inspire his audience on the podcast, Towne is engaging in longform conversations with leading experts across film, television, sports, science and music about taking the road to success on one’s own terms. The podcast also focuses on celebrating progress within one’s own personal journey and uplifting those around them in the process.

New episodes of ‘The Better Podcast’ premiere every Thursday, and are available on such platforms as Apple, Spotify and Anchor. In honor of the release of today’s episode, which is the podcast’s tenth installment, ShockYa is exclusively premiering a clip from the show. The episode features Towne speaking with ‘The Cosby Show’ actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

In the clip, Towne praises Warner for his ability to navigate any situation when he gives interviews, whether they’re fun pieces or if the person asking him questions brings up an uncomfortable topic. The actor graciously accepted the compliment from the podcast host. Warner then revealed that he’s able to handle any type of interview because he’s become comfortable in his skin, and not as concerned about what other people think, in recent years.

Beside Warner, the podcast also featured Emmy award-winning host, producer, New York Times best-selling author and Pac-12 Networks host, Yogi Roth as its first guest. Throughout the podcast’s current first season Towne is also having conversations with Lino DiSalvo (‘Frozen,’ ‘Playmobil: The Movie’); author and Creative Catalyst for Nike, Kevin Carroll; musical duo The Webb Sisters; James Beard-nominated author and renowned olive oil sommelier, Pamela Sheldon Johns; and NAACP award nominee and showrunner for OWN’s ‘Queen Sugar,’ Anthony Sparks.

