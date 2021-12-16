Frozen body found in London’s Smithfield Market, Lynley and Havers investigate on The Inspector Lynley Mysteries

The Inspector Lynley mysteries is a well-known British detective crime drama series. Inspector Lynley is paired with Detective Sergeant Havers as his partner. They both are poles apart in terms of their upbringing and personalities. Havers is from a modest working-class background while Lynley is the 8th Earl of Asherton, the opposite ends of the social spectrum. In the series, they both solve murder mysteries together while balancing their internal clashes which arise from their differences in their personalities and background. Starring Nathaniel Parker and Sharon Small.

Still from ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries’

In this episode of Inspector Lynley Mysteries, a body is found frozen on a meat truck in the Smithfield market in London. The victim is found carrying a page of parchment written in Arabic. It initially looks like a case of human trafficking, with a forged passport. But is the death accidental or premeditated?

Watch this episode of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, the exciting British Crime Drama, airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 23:45pm GMT.

