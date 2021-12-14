People around the world have turned to the media for comfort more so than ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With growing concern over such serious issues as medical care, politics and the economy in recent months, the public needs a humorous place to turn to for comfort and fun to ease their worries.

Entertainment lovers can tune into FilmOn TV for the best jokes with its comedy channel, which offers viewers several program options to watch in order to find a laugh. Viewers can find funny content that suites their sense of humor, from ‘Dry Bar Comedy,’ highlighting stand up comedy for everyone in the family, to ‘Dude Perfect,’ featuring five best friends who combine sports and jokes, and Upstart Filmworks’ comedy series, ‘The Placeholders.’

Besides the comedy channel, FilmOn TV, which is run by its billionaire CEO, Alki David, features over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as thousands of film and television titles. It can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn TV air classic and modern movies from such diverse genres as Westerns, mystery, action, Broadway musicals, comedy and horror; vintage and current television shows that are dedicated to food and wine, car racing and animation; music videos; and news and sports programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East..

“We serve more content to more people around the world than any other platform,” said David. FilmOn TV, which has millions of global subscribers, was founded by the businessman in 2006. It has served as the pioneer in streaming television that helped bring in the current cord cutting era. It also emphasizes the value in allowing consumers to watch what they want, where and when they want.