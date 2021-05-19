Howard Campbell Offers Derick Breezee Advice on Bullying in When Today Ends Exclusive Clip

While teenagers from around the country have diverse experiences, in large part due to their relationships with their families and peers, many still contend with the same emotions when it comes to their self-identity. The struggles adolescents are currently facing to fit into modern culture, especially on social media, are highlighted in the new drama, ‘When Today Ends.’

The movie is now playing in theaters and on VOD, courtesy of Kandoo Releasing. In honor of the film’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, actor Howard Campbell’s character, Travis Waters, records himself in his car one day after school. He asserts that he had no part in the harassment of one of his teammates on his high school’s hockey team, James Wade, who’s played by Derick Breezee, and is siting in the passenger seat. Travis notes that James has done nothing to deserve the bullying he has endured from the rest of their teammates. Travis also expresses his anger that their school’s principal and coach have done nothing to stop the unfair treatment hat James is receiving from the rest of the team.

Michael Leoni wrote, directed and produced ‘When Today Ends.’ In addition to Breezee and Campbell, the drama also stars Jacqi Vene, Gavin Leatherwood, Logan Garretson and Angel Guadalupe. The movie was shot by Director of Photography, Max Feldman in the unique cinematic computer screen style that’s similar to such features as ‘Unfriended,’ ‘Searching’ and ‘Profile,’ as it is told entirely via computer and smart phone screens.

‘When Today Ends’ follows four teenagers as they post their personal stories online using the title hashtag. However, they have no idea how much their videos impact their peers, or how their stories will intersect. With no filter and complete abandon, Jenna, Nick, Megan and James (Vene, Leatherwood, Guadalupe and Breezee) all share their deepest, darkest secrets, only to fall eerily down the same path. Collapsing under the pressures of bullying, depression and self-identity, their lives slowly unravel, and reveal the tragic connection that binds them all together.