Morse and Lewis head to Australia to track an ex-supergrass on Inspector Morse

Inspector Morse is one of the most popular British Crime drama of all time. The series stars John Thaw as Chief Inspector Morse and Kevin Whately as Sergeant Lewis. Morse if known for his brooding nature, snobbish temperament, fond of his tipple, love for classical music, poetry, and cryptic crosswords. Set in Oxford in England, Morse and Lewis solve complicated mysteries together. Inspector Morse is a must watch for all detective lovers. You can’t help but fall in love with Inspector Morse, the ease with which he solves the most cryptic clues and the most complicated mysteries, it is one of the best crime dramas.

In this episode of Inspector Morse, Lewis and Morse are on a trip to Australia, to track down a former police informer who may be able to solve the mystery back home. Morse soon starts to miss the comfort of his home, his way of English life and wants to head back. Lewis on the other hand fits right in.

This episode of Inspector Morse is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 23:10pm GMT.

