Lewis and Hathaway investigate the murder of a psychologist leading a double life on Lewis

Lewis is a British Detective Crime drama set in Oxford in England. It is a spin-off of the most popular British crime drama Inspector Morse. Kevin Whately returns as Inspector Robert Lewis who was Morse’s sergeant in the original series. Lewis is now a detective inspector and has DS James as his partner played by Laurence Fox. Lewis and Hathaway make a great team and complement each other in the best way. Lewis is gripping, keeps you at the edge of your seat and makes you scratch your head trying to solve the mystery with them. It is a must watch for all crime drama lovers.

Kevin Whately and Laurence Fox in ‘Lewis’

In this episode, psychologist Reuben Beatty is murdered while moonlighting as a psychic with large dose of opiate in his system. To understand the double life of the victim has been mind boggling for Lewis and Hathaway. Dark forces are in play and another psychic claims to have been contacted and will be able to name the murderer. Why was Reuben leading a double life and why was he murdered?

This episode of Lewis is airing on networks channel itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT.

