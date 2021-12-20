Investigate Otherworldly Phenomena and Encounters on Filmon TV’s Aliens & UFO Channel

People around the world have long turned to the media and government for answers about long unexplained mysteries, but haven’t always received the satisfying responses they have sought. One of the top conundrums society has long pondered is whether or not there’s actually life forms on other planets.

Conspiracy theorists can now tune into FilmOn TV for the best scientific investigations with its Aliens & UFO channel. The channel offers viewers several program options to watch in order to experience otherworldly phenomena and encounters.

Viewers can find scientific content that suites their sense of wonder, from ‘UFO News,’ which dives into the world of the unexplained with fascinating reports of the supernatural; ‘Sci-Fi Central,’ which hosts sci-fi movies and television series about ancient aliens, UFOs and the paranormal; and ‘Aliens and UFOs – The Close Encounters,’ which features top authorities on the UFO enigma, including pilots, astronauts, government and military officials, medical experts and scientists, who reveal their experiences and insights into the UFO phenomena in never-before-seen interviews.

Besides the Aliens & UFO channel, FilmOn TV, which is run by its billionaire CEO, Alki David, features over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as thousands of film and television titles. It can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn TV air classic and modern movies from such diverse genres as Westerns, mystery, action, Broadway musicals, comedy and horror; vintage and current television shows that are dedicated to food and wine, car racing and animation; music videos; and news and sports programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East..

“We serve more content to more people around the world than any other platform,” said David. FilmOn TV, which has millions of global subscribers, was founded by the businessman in 2006. It has served as the pioneer in streaming television that helped bring in the current cord cutting era. It also emphasizes the value in allowing consumers to watch what they want, where and when they want.