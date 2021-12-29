Connect with us

The ‘Zoom Boom’ Cosmetic Procedure Popularity

FASHION

The ‘Zoom Boom’ Cosmetic Procedure Popularity

Published on

Credit: Tima Miroshnichenko Via Pexels

As the global pandemic occurred, the lockdowns encouraged people to go out only for essential work. Since people had to follow social distancing rules to avoid the COVID-19 virus, video calls became a norm for all socialization needs. From work to personal events, many functions moved online, requiring most participants to sit in front of a camera for several hours throughout the day.

A survey found that 49% of Americans who haven’t had plastic surgery now have a positive outward toward surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many adults are opting for different facial and neck procedures due to the ‘Zoom boom.’

Video Calls Encourage People to Invest in Treatment

The sudden interest in cosmetic surgery results from wanting to look younger and more confident on the screen. When people spend most of their time in video calls, it spikes interest in cosmetic surgery to enhance their facial features. That’s when they reach out to medispa like GraceMed to fulfill their desires.

The interest in cosmetic surgery allowed many people to explore something new and feel confident about themselves. Luckily, the availability of a wide range of professional treatments allows people to experiment without worry. For example, some procedures such as lip fillers are reversible, giving people the chance to try them out and remove them if they don’t like them.

Credit: cottonbro Via Pexels

More Time to Heal from Surgeries

Since people had to spend several months at home, the pandemic was the perfect time to perform procedures with downtime. Some people might have been interested in cosmetic surgery but didn’t have the time to wait for the wounds to heal. However, since everyone was bound to stay at home anyway, many people used the time in their favor.

If an individual booked a cosmetic procedure at any other time, they might have had to take time off work. Thanks to the luxury of working from home, it was easier to work and recover at the same time.

Money Saved Up Due to Fewer Social Gatherings

Life was different for most people before the pandemic. Many people spend time traveling, eating outside and participating in activities that cost a lot. But, due to the lockdown, people were forced to say goodbye to their idea of fun and shift things indoors. So, the at-home lifestyle helped many save money.

Saving the money usually spent on leisure activities allowed people to splurge on cosmetic surgeries, such as facelifts and CoolSculpting.

Credit: Konstantin Evdokimov Via Unsplash

The Procedures Increase Self-Esteem

Altering your face to fit the needs of others isn’t the ideal way to gain confidence. However, since many people decided to opt for these procedures when they were home most of the time, they didn’t do it for others. Taking steps to feel more confident in your own skin can positively show yourself, love. Studies suggest that cosmetic surgeries improve self-worth, self-esteem and quality of life.

If you’ve been looking forward to erasing your frown lines or getting rid of that muffin top, now might be the best time to take that step!

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top