Visitors staying in the haunted Gothic Mansion disappear without a trace, Jonathan Creek investigates

Jonathan Creek, is an award-winning British mystery crime drama starring Alan Davies and is written by David Renwick. The Title character Jonathan Creek works as a creative consultant to a magician and helps solve mysteries through his keen eye, attention to detail and his talent for logical deduction. He is considered a sort of a nerd but also a quick-witted genius. The mystery solver creative consultant teams up with an investigative crime writer as his partner to solve the mysteries. He has the natural ability to solve puzzles and looks at everything as a piece to the puzzle that needs to be put together. He believes in eliminating the impossible and whatever remains must be the truth.

Still from ‘Jonathan Creek’

This is a feature length episode of Jonathan Creek, in this episode, Stage magician Lance Gessler lives in a Gothic mansion called Metropolis that has a lethal history. Over the years the visitors of the mansion keep disappearing from the attic now known as the haunted room due to the odd activity. When another victim succumbs to a menacing presence in the attic, it is now up to Jonathan to unravel the mystery. On a side story, to Jonathan’s amusement Klaus invests in the 3D pornography industry. This episode plays out beautifully with one of the cleverest endings, shocking but thoroughly satisfying.

Watch Jonathan Creek, the award-winning British Crime drama on the Drama Channel on FilmOn TV. This episode to be aired can be streamed this evening at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and watched later.

Read about similar stories here.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.

For more on the service read here.