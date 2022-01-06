The Ghost Adventures Crew Help Marine Workers Cross Over at Sailors’ Snug Harbor

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history that’s presented in, harbors. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the boats and the marinas threaten them in any way. The visitors of a Staten Island, New York harbor are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures‘ episode, ‘Sailors’ Snug Harbor.’

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of the famed docuseries, ‘Ghost Adventures,’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the titular harbor in the episode. On the show, ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin and Nick Groff head to Sailors’ Snug Harbor, Staten Island, where they’re joined by investigators from ABC’s ‘Nightline’. The trio and their guests examine a haunted harbor in the New York City borough, where they hear phantom noises, and Bagans and Groff spot a shadow in the darkness.

The ‘Sailors’ Snug Harbor’ episode of ‘Ghost Adventures’ will next be streamed this afternoon at 1-2pm local time on the Really TV channel on Filmon TV. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

